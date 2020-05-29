Ozone release new Delta 4

The Delta 4 is out, and Ozone say it represents the biggest increase in performance yet in the Delta series, while also being the best behaved.

It has a 3/2 line layout – it’s a two-liner at the tips – with a new lower-drag profile and Active Control Risers developed from the Mantra series. The ACR system acts on B and C lines, giving “two-liner control with the comfort of a three-liner”.

The Delta 4 is 3km/h faster than the Delta 3, and Ozone say its internal structure is “the strongest we have made yet”, so it holds its shape even in strong turbulence helping it surf through rough air. It has a 12cm/s sink rate advantage at full speed in still air, even more in turbulence because of this ability to cut through using gusts to gain altitude, “much like a competition wing”.

The Delta 4 is aimed at intermediate to advanced pilots who fly 50-100 hours per year and have SIV experience. Ozone say it’s a good choice for a first C wing for pilots moving up from B-class. Certification is underway (MS and ML are certified at the time of writing) and it will be available in six sizes, XS to XL for 60kg to 128kg all up.

flyozone.com