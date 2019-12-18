Ozone release LM7: lightweight EN D

Ozone have released the LM7, the lightweight version of their EN-D three-liner the Mantra M7.

The LM7 is 650g lighter than the M7 (4.5kg in MS, vs 5.2kg) with the same aspect ratio of 6.5 and 78 cells. Ozone say the arc, profile and planform come from the Zeno, and it’s “a significant step up” in performance from the LM6, especially in accelerated flight.

“The Zeno-inspired profile, with A-line attachments set relatively far back from the leading edge, creates a strong and collapse-resistant nose. You can push hard through turbulence and gain lift in each gust”.

It’s intended for experienced pilots and is suitable for those stepping up to D-class from EN C. Ozone say that while it has “near-Zeno” performance, in terms of agility, comfort and safety it’s close to the Delta.

The LM7 is available in sizes XS to L, in three standard colours, or you can create your own custom colour combinations.

flyozone.com