Photo: Matias Nombarasco
Ozone Power launch Kona 2

Friday 18 October, 2019

Ozone Power have released the new Kona 2 – the paramotor version of Ozone’s popular EN B Buzz Z6 paraglider.

Ozone’s Emilia Plak said the paramotor wing shares the same technology, performance, comfort and ease of use as the free-flight wing.

“It is the perfect crossover wing that excels whether flown under power or in free-flight,” she explained.

The Kona 2 is aimed at a wide range of pilots, “from talented beginners to the most experienced” and is “ideal” for pilots who fly 30-50 hours a year in both paragliding and paramotoring.

“Owning dedicated wings for both disciplines is expensive,” Emilia said. “The Kona 2 offers the perfect balance in one package.”

There are six sizes, from 22-31, covering a weight range up to 180kg. There are four standard colour options.

EN-B certified with trimmer in a slow position and DGAC approved. 

