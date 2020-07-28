Ozone Mojo PWR 2 for free flight and PPG

The Mojo PWR 2 from Ozone is an EN-A/DGAC certified non-reflex wing for free- and powered flight, suitable for students and newly qualified pilots.

Ozone say it is safe, reliable and dependable, perfect for pilots who require a solid wing for their first hundred-plus hours of paramotoring, ridge-soaring, thermalling and XC flying.

The specially-designed power risers have trimmers for fast cruising, movable pulleys for adjusting the brake lengths and magnetic brake connectors. It is suitable for all types of paramotors and trikes, of all hangpoint types.

The Mojo Power 2 is available in five sizes and three standard colours, plus custom colours. The largest size has a maximum recommended take-off weight of 165 kg.

flyozone.com