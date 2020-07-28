fbpx
Search
 
Gear News, News

Ozone Mojo PWR 2 for free flight and PPG

Tuesday 28 July, 2020

The Mojo PWR 2 from Ozone is an EN-A/DGAC certified non-reflex wing for free- and powered flight, suitable for students and newly qualified pilots.

Ozone say it is safe, reliable and dependable, perfect for pilots who require a solid wing for their first hundred-plus hours of paramotoring, ridge-soaring, thermalling and XC flying.

The specially-designed power risers have trimmers for fast cruising, movable pulleys for adjusting the brake lengths and magnetic brake connectors. It is suitable for all types of paramotors and trikes, of all hangpoint types.

The Mojo Power 2 is available in five sizes and three standard colours, plus custom colours. The largest size has a maximum recommended take-off weight of 165 kg.

Ozone Mojo PWR 2 specs

flyozone.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK