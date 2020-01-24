Ozone Mojo 6: EN A

The Mojo 6 is out! Ozone say their new EN-A beginner / intermediate paraglider has “maximum passive safety and the highest glide performance in the class”.

Ozone set out to achieve the best possible performance while retaining excellent stability and user-friendliness, and say the Mojo 6’s performance is “a huge leap” over that of the 5, a 28% reduction in line drag contributing to this improvement.

It’s suitable for students in all levels of training, and “perfect for pilots looking for a safe and solid wing for ridge soaring, thermalling and XC flying for their first hundred hours and beyond”. It’s easy to launch and well damped in turbulence, with precise, forgiving brakes, and good feedback.

Made from Dominico 30D (on top) and N20D (underneath), the Mojo 6 has 40 cells and an aspect ratio of 4.91, and is available in sizes XS, S, M, L and XL for 55-130kg all-up weights.

flyozone.com