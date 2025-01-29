Ozone Atak2 harness during launch. Photo: Ozone
Gear NewsNews

Ozone launch minimalist speed harness Atak 2

'The aim is to give big-mountain speedflyers exactly what they need'

29 January, 2025, by Cross Country

Ozone have launched an updated version of the Atak, a purpose-built speedflying harness designed for pilots of all levels.

The Atak 2 is a minimalist harness optimised for precision piloting and comfort, for both speedflying in the mountains as well as those fun soaring sessions at the beach.

Features include smooth transitions between standing and seated orientation – ideal for traction-kiting and speedriding – the first groin-protection system, and an enhanced weight-shift sensitivity for fast turns and snappy barrel-rolls. It features a simple, minimalist speedbar system for mini-wings and full-size gliders. The harness is compact, light at 1.17kg and easily fits within a backpack.

Ozone Atak2 harness

“I’ve designed the Atak 2 harness with one clear focus: to give big-mountain speedflyers exactly what they need, nothing more, nothing less,” says Baptiste Lambert, one of the designers. “It’s a specialised harness, ideal for experienced pilots, but also perfect for students and new pilots.”

He adds: “Developed in close collaboration with top pilots, every detail serves a purpose, resulting in a minimalist, robust harness that feels natural and intuitive both in flight and while kiting.”

Ozone say an ultra-light airbag protection system to go with the harness is currently in development.

Ozone Atak2 harness in flight

The Atak 2 is available in one size for pilots from 1.60m (5’3) to 1.95m (6’4).

flyozone.com

