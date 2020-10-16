The Jomo 2 is the lightweight version of the Mojo 6, a “safe and easy hike-and-fly” wing. It’s certified EN A, and Ozone say it’s “a huge improvement over its predecessor in the categories of glide, handling passive safety and launch characteristics”.

It uses 28% less line and has a new profile which generates more lift and less drag than its predecessor. Ozone say it’s confidence-inspiring to fly, absorbing turbulence but giving feedback through the brakes and risers, and it’s more agile than the Mojo.

The Jomo 2 is made from 27g Porcher E71 and Dokdo N20D, with unsheathed mid and upper lines. It weighs between 3.3kg and 4kg across the four sizes.

flyozone.com