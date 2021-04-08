Hilary Frasier at the Ozone Chabre Open 2019. Photo:Kieran Campbell

The popular Ozone Chabre Open has been cancelled for a second year in a row due to Covid.

Organisers pulled the plug on the competition on 7 April, two-and-a-half months before it was scheduled.

Organisers said the decision was taken “reluctantly”, explaining: “You are probably aware that France has just started its third period of lockdown, while the vaccine roll-out throughout Europe is disappointingly slow.

“The FFVL has currently put in place a temporary ban on competitions. And it is still unclear how travel restrictions will be eased globally. In short, there are so many uncertainties surrounding the evolution of the Covid pandemic that the Chabre Vol Libre team has reluctantly taken the decision to postpone the 15th edition of the Ozone Chabre Open until 2022.”

The Ozone Chabre Open is a popular international “fun comp” held in Laragne in the southern French Alps. Aimed at EN B/C pilots, it offers pilots new to competition a gateway into the comp scene without too much pressure. The emphasis is always on flying XC, mentoring and learning new skills.

Organisers said they would run the competition in June next year, and offered pilots a refund of their entry fee, “less €20” or a guaranteed place in the competition in 2022. The competition was fully subscribed with around 120 pilots.