fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Hilary Frasier at the Ozone Chabre Open 2019. Photo:Kieran Campbell
Comps and Events, News

Ozone Chabre Open 2021: Cancelled (again)

Thursday 8 April, 2021

The popular Ozone Chabre Open has been cancelled for a second year in a row due to Covid.

Organisers pulled the plug on the competition on 7 April, two-and-a-half months before it was scheduled.

Organisers said the decision was taken “reluctantly”, explaining: “You are probably aware that France has just started its third period of lockdown, while the vaccine roll-out throughout Europe is disappointingly slow.

“The FFVL has currently put in place a temporary ban on competitions. And it is still unclear how travel restrictions will be eased globally. In short, there are so many uncertainties surrounding the evolution of the Covid pandemic that the Chabre Vol Libre team has reluctantly taken the decision to postpone the 15th edition of the Ozone Chabre Open until 2022.”

The Ozone Chabre Open is a popular international “fun comp” held in Laragne in the southern French Alps. Aimed at EN B/C pilots, it offers pilots new to competition a gateway into the comp scene without too much pressure. The emphasis is always on flying XC, mentoring and learning new skills.

Organisers said they would run the competition in June next year, and offered pilots a refund of their entry fee, “less €20” or a guaranteed place in the competition in 2022. The competition was fully subscribed with around 120 pilots.

You might also like

Back to Comps and Events
Back to Comps and Events

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Gear or Travel Guide included
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK