Nova Mentor 6 Light in XXXS

Thursday 4 June, 2020

Nova will be releasing a XXXS size of Mentor 6 Light in July 2020. It will weigh 3.3kg and be certified EN B for 55 to 70kg all up.

Nova say Toni Bender has worked tirelessly on the XXXS size, which is not merely a scaled-down version of a larger size. It has a different trim and line attachment points to ensure the same performance and XC usability as the bigger sizes.

“The XXXS is a true Mentor and will enable lightweight pilots to aim for these really long FAI triangles!” The XXXS size weighs 3.3kg, and is the fifth size for the model.

nova.eu

