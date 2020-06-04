Nova Mentor 6 Light in XXXS

Nova will be releasing a XXXS size of Mentor 6 Light in July 2020. It will weigh 3.3kg and be certified EN B for 55 to 70kg all up.
Nova say Toni Bender has worked tirelessly on the XXXS size, which is not merely a scaled-down version of a larger size. It has a different trim and line attachment points to ensure the same performance and XC usability as the bigger sizes.
“The XXXS is a true Mentor and will enable lightweight pilots to aim for these really long FAI triangles!” The XXXS size weighs 3.3kg, and is the fifth size for the model.
More journal than magazine, Cross Country has kept free flyers stoked with inspiration and information since 1988. Learn to fly better with technique, weather and safety articles, read the latest glider and gear reviews, and be inspired with adventure and flying stories in each of the ten issues you'll receive each year. Respected as independent and authoritative, Cross Country is a reader-supported publication read in over 100 countries.
Subscribe now and enjoy the following:
Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products