Niviuk’s new comp wing: Icepeak X-One
Wednesday 3 June, 2020
The Icepeak X-One is out and Niviuk’s aims for their new CCC comp wing are very clear: to be number one!
The Icepeak X-One has 115-cells, an aspect ratio of 8 and a new aerofoil and internal structure. Niviuk say it’s faster and more efficient than the Icepeak Evox, and has better glide and handling. Niviuk announced in May 2020 that former World Champion Pierre Rémy will be flying one.
The Icepeak X-One is CCC certified in five sizes, 20m² (for 80-95kg all up) to 26m² (118-133kg all up).
niviuk.com
