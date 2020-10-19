fbpx
New UP tandem: K2-4

Monday 19 October, 2020

UP have released the fourth generation of their K2 tandem. They say it has great handling, and flies like a solo!

In fact, the smaller of the two sizes (S/M, 37.2m²) is certified for 110-200kg all up and can be flown solo too. The M/L (41.2m²) is certified for 130-230kg.

UP say negative 3D-shaping has meant a perfectly smooth leading edge which has translated to performance gains. Take-off behaviour is much better than its predecessor, especially in light or nil winds, while solo-like handling “invites coring thermals and flying cross-country” and trimmers on the risers make for a wide speed range.

UP K2-4 specs

The K2-4 is  made from Porcher Skytex 38 and double-coated Everlast on the top surface (back section and front section), with Dokdo 20 underneath, and all the lines are sheathed. This makes it very robust, UP say, yet around 700g lighter than the K2-3.

up-paragliders.com

