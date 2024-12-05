UP release three new wings for 2025

UP has announced three new wings for 2025. The Rimo 2 is an EN-A billed as a “real all-rounder for training and a relaxed start to your paragliding adventure”. The Makalu 5 is a low EN-B all-rounder that’s “safe and simple” with the potential for going XC. The Lhotse X meanwhile is an ultralight 2.5-line EN-B clearly aimed at hike-and-fly fans for whom weight – and size – is the primary consideration.

It’s been almost four years since the original Rimo first appeared. The new version of the EN-A offers high passive safety together with improved speed and roll stability. The material mix has also designed for the pilot who’s likely to spend a lot of time ground handling. Dominico D30, which is known for its durability, is used for the entire upper sail and parts of the lower sail.

The Rimo 2 is available in five sizes, covering a weight range of 55-140 kg. With three standard colour variations.

UP’s Rimo 2: “Safe, simple and yet excellently manoeuvrable”

Like the Makalu 4, its successor is designed for the low EN-B pilot. “After a short break in the Makalu series, we now have the eagerly awaited continuation,” says Christian Rönning, UP’s CEO. “This closes the gap in our product range in the low-B segment and once again offers the many fans of the Makalu a state-of-the-art paraglider.”

The Makalu 5 offers higher performance than its predecessor with improved riser geometry and features like UP’s Air Intake Pockets (AIP) on the lower leading edge, which UP says help to keep the shape of the air intake accurate at all times, especially when on bar. UP says it also has “a perfectly defined leading edge”, which brings advantages in terms of increased performance, weight saving and ease of packing. There are five sizes covering a weight range of 58kg to 130kg.

Makalu 5: a low EN-B three-liner.

The third wing is the Lhotse X, an ultralight hybrid 2.5 line EN B that weighs 2.7kg in the XS size (60-78kg). “It’s a multi-talent,” says Franta Pavlousek, lead developer, “with a reduced line layout, lightweight yet proven material and handling that makes steering as intuitive as it is efficient.”

UP says it offers the full potential for long distance flights with an “extremely small pack size,” making it the “ideal companion for mountain-enthusiastic pilots who are stepping up from the A-Class as well as advanced pilots who value safety reserves”.

The Lhotse X: an ultralight EN-B hybrid 2.5 liner

The Lhotse X uses ultralight Porcher Skytex 27 double-coated for top and bottom sail, Porcher Skytex 27 for the inner structure, with reinforcements where it makes sense. It has an improved pitch stability, speed and offers “lively handling for pleasant feedback in thermals”. The X in the name stands for cross, referencing its hybrid 2.5-line design, which combines the best of the two and three line designs, says UP. It is available in four sizes from 60kg to 115kg.

