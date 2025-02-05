U-Turn unveil Passenger 3 tandem

U-Turn have launched the Passenger 3 tandem – aimed at professional tandem paraglider pilots. They say it’s been redesigned from the ground up: “But what has remained is its good-natured and first-class handling, which is particularly noticeable with light control pressure.”

U-Turn say the wing reacts precisely and without delay to control impulses and is very easy to turn into thermals, reliably also converting them into height. “This means that the large wing area can easily be forgotten.”

The design also ensures very good glide characteristics. Safety has also been a consideration during the design. Even in strong winds, the wing rises stably and slowly, say U-Turn. It is significantly faster, with a higher performance and better solo handling characteristics than its predecessor. “It’s a very efficient tool for every tandem pilot,” they add.

The Passenger 3 covers a take-off weight-range of 140-237kg in size 44 and 120-220kg in size 41. A smaller and lighter version with 38m2 is being planned and will serve the lower weight range.

The new glider coincides with a new website – U-Turn have revamped their website with a fresh new look for 2025.

u-turn.de