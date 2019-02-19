New EN-A: Icaro Falco

Icaro have released their new EN-A paraglider, the Falco, which they say has class-leading performance and well damped pitch and roll behaviour.

Icaro say it’s suitable for students but fun for any pilot. They focussed on getting the feedback and launch behaviour just right, as well as ensuring its precise, intuitive handling and solid stability even on full bar.

The Falco has a shark nose, two main lines per riser (three riser levels) and leading-edge mini-ribs. An aspect ratio of 5.2 combined with the Falco’s canopy curve helps it ride out turbulence, and the brake pressure is progressive.

It is available in two colour options and four sizes, XS to L, for all-up weights from 62.5kg to 112.5kg. It’s made from Dokdo 20 and 30 cloths, and weighs between 4.3kg and 4.9kg.

icaro-paragliders.com