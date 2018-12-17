Nervures Swoop XP mountain wing

The Swoop XP is the new mountain wing from Nervures, who say it’s “ultra light, ultra strong and ultra efficient.”

It’s made for mountain conditions, and Nervures say it is fast and stable, and can be launched and flown in strong winds. It has a good flare which means it will land gently, even with a high wing loading,

The Swoop XP has a compact shape with a modest aspect ratio of 4.0 and short lines. It is available in three sizes, 14, 16 and 19m². All are EN 961-1 tested to 120kg, but Nervures’s website has the following guidelines for the three sizes:

19m²: Recommended for all-up weights over 85kg. 15l pack size, 1.9kg weight. Very easy to launch and solid in turbulence.

16m²: Recommended for all-up weights up to 90kg. 12l pack size, 1.8kg weight. Ultra versatile, easy take-off, very stable, able to thermal, easily depowered with a full flare.

14m²: Recommended for all-up weights to 85kg. 10l pack size, 1.7kg weight. Short lines, efficient glide ratio. For high-level para-alpinism.

The Swoop XP is made from Porcher Skytex 27 cloth, with 32 on the leading edge and lightweight Dyneema risers. The brake lines run through low-friction rings and the handles have magnetic keepers. The lower lines are sheathed, only the top lines are unsheathed. It has loops on the top surface can be used to stabilise the wing while setting up on slippery snowy take-offs.

Made in the Pyrenees!

nervures.com