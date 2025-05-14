Neo Push Up harness

Neo say the new Push Up is the lightest, most compact seat-plate harness on the market. It weighs just 2kg and folds down into a very flat package.

Neo say the ‘classic ABS geometry’ of the Push Up ensures precise handling and excellent stability. It is 100% made in France, has AustriAlpin automatic buckles and comes with Neo/AustriAlpin Rocket karabiners. The reserve is front-mounted.

The protection takes the form of two Koroyd protectors: a Koroyd 2.4 under the seat, and a Propack shock and puncture plate that protects the spine.

The harness shell is made from Neo’s white Dyneema ripstop fabric. Neo say it is an extremely hard-wearing fabric which retains its shape with very little stretch. The seat plate is a bucket – one piece from under your bottom all the way up your back. Neo say this bucket seat is the hallmark of their harnesses, and offers “unmatched comfort and precision” in flight.

