Ozone Zig tandem harness photo: Antoine Boisselier
Gear NewsNews

Ozone release Zig tandem harness

Designers say it delivers unrivalled comfort during long flights

9 April, 2026, by Cross Country | Photos: Antoine Boisselier

Build the most comfortable tandem pilot harness on the market – that was the stated goal of Ozone as they designed the recently launched Zig harness.

“Through endless hours of professional use over two full seasons, we were able to optimise every comfort detail while maintaining the lowest weight in the category,” say Ozone.

The result is a harness aimed at both professional tandem pilots as well as casual pilots seeking occasional, but comfortable use. Ozone say their priority was to make it as “ergonomic, comfortable, durable, and user-friendly” as possible.

Ozone Zig tandem harness photo: Antoine Boisselier

First unveiled at Coupe Icare last year, features include a “simple two-buckle closure system” which can be handled even with big gloves. A foam protector follows the split-leg concept for “easy running on take off”.

They add: “The rescue system has been designed to allow easy extraction in all directions with a two-zip closure. The reserve compartment is well protected from dust, dirt, snow and should fit any tandem rescue, light or standard.”

“The multiple pockets, with cords and zippers, and the spacious back compartment make it easy to carry all your stuff for a quick ride or a long shared XC flight.”

Designer Baptiste Lambert says they “managed to eliminate the pressure on the thighs felt on most harnesses, making long flights a true pleasure.”

Ozone Zig tandem harness photo: Antoine Boisselier

The Zig is available in sizes MS and ML, covering pilots from 160 to 195cm. It weighs 2.5kg for size MS (including protections and accessories). The passenger harness, named Zag, is still undergoing field testing and is expected to launch later this year.

flyozone.com

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