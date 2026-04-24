Flying fish to take on submarines

BGD have unveiled their first submarine style harness, the Tuna. Made in partnership with BogdanFly, the Tuna is a lightweight streamlined and fully pressurised “ocean predator” designed for high performance XC and hike-and-fly.

It weighs 2.2kg (size M) and delivers “exceptional efficiency without unnecessary weight” say BGD. It is aimed not just at comp pilots but weekend flyers too. Inflatable back protection is rated to 27G and covers a large body area “from mid back to under the thighs”. The integrated under-seat reserve has an easy-to-locate handle on the right-hand side while a left-hand configuration is available on request.

“The Tuna is remarkably easy to get into even compared to a traditional pod harnesses,” say BGD. “Two buckles secure the system, while a smooth magnetic zipper makes opening and closing the pod effortless both after take-off and before landing.”

“The cockpit is spacious and sits outside the harness envelope, so you can access and view your instruments easily. Under the instruments is a large, zipped pocket which could take an anti-G, your sandwiches or a camera, and a smaller zipped pocket near the shoulder. Back stowage space is 20l, and there is a further 5l under the seat.”

In flight, BGD say the Tuna offers a comfortable, reclined position, balancing performance with long-distance comfort.

The TUNA is BGD’s first fully pressurised harness. BGD say the design offers clear gains in drag reduction combined with pilot safety and comfort. They add that Bruce was an early pioneer in the development of pressurised harnesses. “Back in 1992 he made a prototype of the first fully inflatable pressurised hang gliding harness for Airwave. It had air intakes on the pilot’s shoulders. Inflatable fairings are now widely seen on most modern high-performance harnesses,” they add.

flybgd.com