X-Scotia hike-and-fly to return in 2026

It famously provided the backdrop for James Bond in Skyfall and has been a magnet for adventurers for over a century. Now Glencoe is to host the 2026 X-Scotia hike-and-fly race.

“Having pushed the standard of wilderness flying in the UK, with several years based at Kintail in the North-West Highlands, next year the event moves to the classic flying playground of Glencoe. There will also be a new format, based on race-to-goal – but with a few X-Scotia tweaks and surprises planned,” says organiser Mike Jardine. “April and May have always delivered some amazing conditions in the Scottish Highlands,” he adds.

Scotland’s popularity as a cross country and hike-and-fly destination has grown in recent years with many international pilots starting to visit and intrigued by the possibilities.

“The race will take place on the first weekend in May and will feature some of the most spectacular flying terrain in the UK, at a time when, historically, Scottish mountain flying conditions can be simply epic,” organisers add.

Looking down on Buachaille Etive Mor, Glencoe, Scotland. Photo: Ed Ewing

“Expect an iconic mass start at the event base, Glencoe Mountain Resort, with turnpoints and an overnight halt spread through the surrounding mountains. Chuck in complex meteorology that demands respect, alongside the need for high-level flying skills and decision making and you have the makings of a truly epic hike-and-fly competition.”

The 2025 edition of the race was cancelled due to bad weather, but the 2024 edition was won by Tom Webb. Entries will open on 3 November via AirTribune, with a special early bird rate until 31 January 2026.

