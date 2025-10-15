Looking north to Ben Nevis. Photo: Jerome Maupoint
Comps and EventsNews

X-Scotia hike-and-fly to return in 2026

The Scottish hike-and-fly race will take place in Glencoe

15 October, 2025, by Cross Country | Main photo: Jerome Maupoint

It famously provided the backdrop for James Bond in Skyfall and has been a magnet for adventurers for over a century. Now Glencoe is to host the 2026 X-Scotia hike-and-fly race.

“Having pushed the standard of wilderness flying in the UK, with several years based at Kintail in the North-West Highlands, next year the event moves to the classic flying playground of Glencoe. There will also be a new format, based on race-to-goal – but with a few X-Scotia tweaks and surprises planned,” says organiser Mike Jardine. “April and May have always delivered some amazing conditions in the Scottish Highlands,” he adds.

X-Scotia 2024

Scotland’s popularity as a cross country and hike-and-fly destination has grown in recent years with many international pilots starting to visit and intrigued by the possibilities.

“The race will take place on the first weekend in May and will feature some of the most spectacular flying terrain in the UK, at a time when, historically, Scottish mountain flying conditions can be simply epic,” organisers add.

Looking down on Buchaille Etive Mor from a paraglider. Photo: Ed Ewing
Looking down on Buachaille Etive Mor, Glencoe, Scotland. Photo: Ed Ewing

“Expect an iconic mass start at the event base, Glencoe Mountain Resort, with turnpoints and an overnight halt spread through the surrounding mountains. Chuck in complex meteorology that demands respect, alongside the need for high-level flying skills and decision making and you have the makings of a truly epic hike-and-fly competition.”

The 2025 edition of the race was cancelled due to bad weather, but the 2024 edition was won by Tom Webb. Entries will open on 3 November via AirTribune, with a special early bird rate until 31 January 2026.

x-scotia.co.uk

You may also like

Paul Guschlbauer

Wanderbird Strategy: Paul Guschlbauer’s new book

Red Bull adventure athlete Paul Guschlbauer has written a guidebook dedicated to the discipline of hike-and-fly
Read More
Steve Penfold. Photo: Babs Thompson

Steve Penfold: 1974-2025

Steve Penfold, a British team hang glider pilot, has sadly died following injuries sustained at the Hang Gliding Worlds held in July
Read More
UK record flight

Mark Watts Flies 329km for new uk PG record

Mark Watts set a new paragliding open distance XC UK record on Thursday 3 July with a jaw-dropping 329.3km flight west-to-east across England.
Read More

Premium Articles

How to log your flights

How to: Log your flights

From journaling to online contests, Jack Sheard asked pilots how – and why – they log their flights.
Read More
Paul Guschlbauer Masterclass

Masterclass: Hike-and-fly with Paul Guschlbauer

From planning to psychology, the mountain athlete and pilot talks through all things hike-and-fly
Read More
Paragliding in the Engadine Valley with lakes below. Photo: Marcus King

Weather: When Valley Winds Reverse

Sometimes, valley winds flow the 'wrong' way – pilot and weather guru Honza Rejmanek takes a look at where and why
Read More