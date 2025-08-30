Steve Penfold: 1974-2025

Steve Penfold, a British team hang glider pilot, has sadly died following injuries he sustained at the FAI Hang Gliding World Championships held in July in Ager, Spain.

Steve, 51, had been in a coma following a crash during the third task of the competition. The accident happened on 17 July and he died on 25 August, 39 days later.

Speaking with the permission of Steve’s family the chair of Britain’s BHPA, Jenny Buck, said the cause of the accident was not yet fully understood and that the BHPA would run a formal accident investigation, which would include analysis of Steve’s instruments and tracklogs.

Steve Penfold on launch in Laragne, France, July 2023. Photo: Babs Thomspon

However, she said the accident had happened while Steve and US competition pilot Rich Reinauer were searching for lift while in the high ground behind Ager. There was no mid-air collision or impact with other aircraft. According to Jenny no one saw the incident itself – simply that Steve’s glider was suddenly on the ground in a place it obviously shouldn’t be.

The alarm was raised immediately by Rich Reinauer but, because of the remote area and difficult terrain, the rescue took three hours and involved two helicopters. When rescuers got to him they found Steve seriously injured and still in his harness where he had crashed. His glider was intact and undamaged.

Steve was taken by helicopter to hospital in Lleida where he spent the next two weeks in a coma. At the end of July and at the request of his family he was brought back to the Neuro Intensive Care Unit at Leeds General Infirmary where he remained in a coma in intensive care.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of all medical staff in Spain and the UK, Steve died from his injuries on 25 August. He had not regained full consciousness since the accident.

His death was announced that day on social media in a short post that read: “Following the devastating brain injury he sustained at the HG Worlds in Ager in July, Steve, passed away earlier this evening.”

Rich Reinauer, who had first raised the alarm, lead the many tributes paid to Steve on social media, posting simply: “My thoughts and prayers are with the British hang glider pilots, family, friends and all of Steve’s loved ones.”

Vicki Cain, from the famous Moyes hang gliding family in Australia, echoed the thoughts of many, posting: “To all of Steve’s family and friends and the whole hang gliding community. Our heartfelt condolences for your loss. Our thoughts are with you.”

And Australia’s Jonny Durand, one of the sport’s most high profile pilots, posted: “Steve, you will be missed dearly by all your flying friends around the world. My thoughts are with your family and everyone who got to meet the nicest, happiest guy in hang gliding. See you at the top of the thermals, my friend.”

Steve had graduated in engineering in the 1990s before joining the British Army, where he served as a Commissioned Officer in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, serving in Iraq, Bosnia and Kosovo. He reached the rank of Major. After leaving the Army he went on to study law and subsequently worked as a lawyer.

A pilot for more than 20 years Steve had flown for the British team at the highest level, in both FAI European and World Championships, and was a member of the team that won silver at the 2023 World Championships in Krushevo, North Macedonia. He competed often at inter-service competitions in the UK and was a longstanding member of the British competitions panel. As well as hang gliding his interests included squash and rugby, where he was an active referee.

Steve is survived by his partner Stef, parents Martin and Sandra, sister Jo and twin brother Andy, no children.

The Hang Gliding World Championships ran 13-26 July 2025 in Ager, Spain, and saw 115 pilots from 25 countries competing. The competition was sadly marred by several accidents, including two incidents where pilots, one of them Steve Penfold, were seriously injured and required helicopter evacuation.

The Cross Country team extend their sincere condolences to Steve’s family and many friends in the hang gliding world and beyond.