‘Fast and furious’ at the Glencoe X-Scotia 2026

TP3 could be tagged at Glencoe Village on Loch Leven, requiring a transit through, or over, the daunting massif of the main southern ridge – The Three Sisters – above the Glencoe valley.

The next turnpoint, TP4, could be tagged just outside the village of Kinlochleven, at the head of Loch Leven. Then it was back south, following the Devil’s Staircase up and over the start of the Aonach Eagach ridge, heading towards TP5 at Beinn a Chrulaiste. From there it was a straight line to goal and the finish back at Glencoe Mountain Resort.

All turnpoints could be tagged on foot or in the air. If the whole course had to be run, the stats would cause even the fittest fell runner to take a deep breath. A total of 62km with 2,710m of climb/descent if the wing stayed in the bag.

At the 7am briefing on Saturday morning, it was damp and misty under the solid low cloud. By race start at 8am, the mist was lifting, and the odd bright patch was appearing in the skies.

The climb to TP1 saw an immediate break-away group, including Dougie Swanson-Low, Tom Webb, Alan Styan, Alex Parmenter and Korbinian Kreilinger, all climbing through snow patches to the summit and then on to a near perfect launch site after a 900m ridge walk.

At this point everything slowed down as the cloud rolled in, hugging and enveloping the tops. Do you take off and head down to TP2 in a flyable gap, or hang on for bigger breaks and the chance for the sun to work its magic on the south-facing slopes above Glen Etive?