‘Fast and furious’ at the Glencoe X-Scotia 2026
Event organiser Mike Jardine reports it was a race against the weather in spectacular Glencoe in the Scottish Highlands during this year's X-Scotia Hike-and-Fly. Photographer and pilot Andy Howson captured the action15 May, 2026, by Mike Jardine | Photos: Andy Howson
The forecast for Glencoe in the West Highlands of Scotland was constantly changing in the build-up to the 2026 X-Scotia, which ran over the first weekend in May. The prospect of less-than-ideal weather after a period of stunning flying weather throughout the Scottish Highlands was frustrating to say the least.
However, within the organising team were some very experienced Glencoe pilots including Neil Rollings, Andy Howson, Kieran Campbell and Andy Fowlie. They decided to concentrate on a short route that could, in the worst case be completed on foot in two days.
A five turnpoint course was established in the expectation of overdevelopment and showers. Starting at the Glencoe Mountain Resort, the competitors would climb up 750m through the ski area to TP1 at Meall a Buiridh (1,108m), then through the Coire Odhar glens to Dalness, TP2, in Glen Etive.
TP3 could be tagged at Glencoe Village on Loch Leven, requiring a transit through, or over, the daunting massif of the main southern ridge – The Three Sisters – above the Glencoe valley.
The next turnpoint, TP4, could be tagged just outside the village of Kinlochleven, at the head of Loch Leven. Then it was back south, following the Devil’s Staircase up and over the start of the Aonach Eagach ridge, heading towards TP5 at Beinn a Chrulaiste. From there it was a straight line to goal and the finish back at Glencoe Mountain Resort.
All turnpoints could be tagged on foot or in the air. If the whole course had to be run, the stats would cause even the fittest fell runner to take a deep breath. A total of 62km with 2,710m of climb/descent if the wing stayed in the bag.
At the 7am briefing on Saturday morning, it was damp and misty under the solid low cloud. By race start at 8am, the mist was lifting, and the odd bright patch was appearing in the skies.
The climb to TP1 saw an immediate break-away group, including Dougie Swanson-Low, Tom Webb, Alan Styan, Alex Parmenter and Korbinian Kreilinger, all climbing through snow patches to the summit and then on to a near perfect launch site after a 900m ridge walk.
At this point everything slowed down as the cloud rolled in, hugging and enveloping the tops. Do you take off and head down to TP2 in a flyable gap, or hang on for bigger breaks and the chance for the sun to work its magic on the south-facing slopes above Glen Etive?
There was much discussion over tactics whilst getting ready to fly, as options were considered and strategies developed. All the while, more competitors had caught up with the lead group and joined the parawaiting. First to make a move at 10am were Alex, Alan and Korbinian, deciding the breaks in the cloud would allow an easy glide to TP2 in Glen Etive – hoping for some magic lift when they got there.
Meanwhile the others were biding their time, hoping for thermals and increased flying time. The lack of significant thermals for those first away, resulted in landings at the Dalness TP2 in Glen Etive and the start of a big hike to the high col next to Bidean nam Bian and the chance for another flight.
Then 30 minutes later, Dougie and Tom, probably two of the most experienced hike-and-fly athletes in the UK, made their move. This was to be the start of a closely fought aerial battle, watched avidly on the Geotracks live tracking.
Using all their skill in testing conditions they battled all the way from TP1, along the looming bulk of Bidean nam Bian into the main Glencoe valley and on to TP3. Cloudbase was still below the mountain tops (around 900m), so they had to squeeze through just above the main col at 700m, instead of looking down from a great height.
It was a case of flying in and through the terrain, not above it. Now out in the open valley, looking down on Loch Leven, Dougie made the crossing onto the Pap of Glencoe, milking the weak conditions for every bit of height gain, eventually to head away from the hill to tag the TP above Glencoe Village, then straight back to the slopes of the Pap for enough height gain to follow the north facing slopes of Garbh Bheinn for a 10km glide to TP4 at Kinlochleven.
Tom didn’t make the transition to the Pap, so had to land in Glencoe Village with Dougie still flying above him. Instead of chasing Dougie in the air, he now had to run the 10km to TP4. At the head of the race Dougie had already climbed the Devil’s Staircase to the start of the Aonach Eagach ridge, then over to the adjoining peak of Beinn a Chrulaiste, the final TP. By now the skies were starting to fill in and rain wasn’t far away.
Dougie set up at the final TP and flew down to Glencoe Mountain Resort and a final 100m sprint to the finish line – an incredible 6hrs 30mins after the start. “It was amazing,” Dougie said. “Fast and furious. Although a slow start, trying to play a bit of strategy, waiting for the conditions to come right. We got the timing right, just as it started getting thermic but before all the dark clouds came in.”
Tom maintained an incredible running pace from TP3, constantly eating into Dougie’s lead and taking second place, 1hr 11 mins after Dougie. “It was real neck and neck between Dougie and I then he just got a little bit of a jump on me on the glide and I had a long way to go in the end. Really great race, really enjoyed it,” he said afterwards.
A further five pilots made goal on the Saturday, including first woman, third place Emma Withers, tied with Alex Parameter (5hrs 11 mins after Dougie).
Thank you to all sponsors and partners, especially Glencoe Mountain Resort for helping to make this event possible.
The X-Scotia 2026 was the first event in the 2026 Tri Nations UK Hike and Fly Trophy. The next event is the Gin Dragon Hike & Fly (15-16 May) followed by the X-Lakes (18-21 June).
RESULTS
- Dougie Swanson-Low
- Tom Webb
- Emma Withers & Alex Parmenter