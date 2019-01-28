Mac Para X-Dreamer open harness

Mac Para have release their new X-Dreamer harness. It’s an open design, suitable for beginners through to experienced cross-country pilots.

They say the design focuses on comfort and simplicity; its geometry is sensitive to glider feedback and precise in turns while feeling secure, and it is comfortable for long flights.

The lightweight construction and carbon seat plate keep the weight down – the M size weighs 4.35kg including karabiners. It has a two-buckle closure system, large easy-access back pocket, drinks system routings, shoulder Velcro patches for instruments and a two-step speedbar.

There is a 17cm foam back protector and an additional lower frontal protector which fits below the reserve, helping to form the harness’s shape. The reserve space volume is 10 litres, and it’s possible to use the space for a third foam protector (not supplied as standard) in place of the reserve, for training or ground-handling use.

Mac Para say the X-Dreamer’s geometry makes it easy for the pilot to move between standing and seated positions, simplifying take-offs and landings.

The harness is available in sizes S, M, L and XL to fit pilots from 155cm to 200cm.

macpara.com