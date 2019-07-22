Search
 
Mac Para Progress 2 beginners’ wing

Monday 22 July, 2019

The Progress 2 is Mac Para’s latest beginners’ wing. They say it’s easy with exceptional safety, great handling and into-wind performance. 

“Inflating, launching and ground handling are effortless allowing beginners to rapidly progress through the learning curve with confidence”, Mac Para say.

The EN-A certified wing is robustly built from Porcher Skytex 38, making it ideal for the rigours of training and the heavy use of flight schools, but Mac Para say its handling (“not too dynamic but not boring!”) and performance, particularly its into-wind performance, make it a wing pilots will love and continue to progress on after leaving school.

The Progress 2 has 35 cells and an aspect ratio of 4.68. A system of load-bearing tapes between the ribs maintain its clean profile, and gives the canopy stability.

It’s available in five sizes in three standard colours (lime, blue or grey) or there’s a custom designer on their website for you to create your own colour combinations.

Mac Para Progress 2 specifications

macpara.com

 

 

