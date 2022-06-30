Watch: Aaron Durogati flies a 300km triangle in the Karakoram
Thursday 30 June, 2022
Aaron Durogati flew a 312km FAI triangle in the Karakoram on 26 June 2022 – a new Asian paragliding record.
Watch the clip … and here’s the tracklog. He was flying an Advance Omega X-Alps 4 and was in the air for 10hr30mins. His flight came two days after he flew a 285km triangle in the same region.
