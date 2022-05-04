fbpx
Gear News, Latest

Safety notice: Sky Twin harness

Wednesday 4 May, 2022

Sky have issued a safety notice for the Twin tandem paraglider harness: it is possible that the Velcro on the foam protector could damage the reserve or its container.

The notice, dated 28 April 2022, says that the harness’s foam protector could move if it has been incorrectly installed, or if it has been repacked many times. If this happens, the exposed Velcro on the protector could damage the fabric of the rescue container or even catch on the rescue’s lines.

Sky ask Twin harness owners to regularly check that the protector is correctly positioned and that there is no Velcro damage to the reserve or its container. Pilots should contact Sky for more information and advice if necessary.

Download the notice as a PDF (2.2Mb).

sky-cz.com

