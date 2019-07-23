Search
 
News

Josh Sanderson wins Ozone Krushevo Open

Tuesday 23 July, 2019

Josh Sanderson (GB) won the Ozone Krushevo Open 2019 in Macedonia, which finished on 20 July. Mariann Gravråk (NO) was second overall, and first woman.

There were 5 tasks (46.7km, 45.4km, 60.8km, 49.4km – stopped and scored back 5 mins, 51.4km). Josh won the first two tasks, and Mariann the third. Tim Jackson (GB) also won a task, finishing third overall.

The Ozone Krushevo Open was set up last year as a “fun and friendly” competition, a learning and supportive environment, appealing to the same pilots as the Ozone Chabre Open, Gin Wide Open etc and being flown largely by pilots on EN-C and EN-B wings.

Although it ended up being a fairly intimate gathering of 23 pilots this year, second-placed woman Kanan Thakur wrote on Facebook that it had been “brilliantly organised”, and “a marvellous week of flying with challenging tasks and conditions that pushed us to venture in the flats. It was amazing to connection [sic] with so many new people and gaggle fly all the way to goal!”

Yusuke Ohta was the lucky winner of the brand new Ozone glider – first prize in the raffle.

ozone Krushevo Open winners

Ozone Krushevo Open podium. Photo: Facebook.com/ Jocky Sanderson

Results

Overall

  1. Joshua Sanderson, GB, Supair Taska, 3735 points
  2. Mariann Gravråk, NO, Advance Iota 2, 3659 points
  3. Tim Jackson, GB, Advance Sigma 10, 3469 points
ozone Krushevo Open winners

Women’s podium. Photo: Facebook.com/ Jocky Sanderson

Women

  1. Mariann Gravråk, NO, Advance Iota 2, 3659 points
  2. Kanan Thakur, IN, Gin Sprint 3, 2530 points
  3. Kylie Parkes, NZ, UP Lhotse, 1770 points

Krusevoadventure.com/ Airtribune.com

 

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to News
Back to News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK