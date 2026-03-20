Syride instruments
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Syride release three new instruments

Precise but simple instruments offer data clarity

20 March, 2026, by Cross Country

French instrument manufacturer Syride have announced three new products in their lineup – the Alti V4, the GPS v4 and Solar, a solar-powered vario.

The Alti V4 is part of Syride’s fully redesigned V4 Series, bringing updated features and modern connectivity to its altivario. Created for pilots who value clear visual information without the need for built-in GPS, the Alti V4 pairs precise vario performance with an easy-to-read display. It’s also easily mounted on the risers. Its velcro straps also allow cockpit mounting

“Connected to the Syride Link app, the Alti V4 can display GPS information from your phone, such as ground speed, GPS altitude or coordinates, combining barometric precision with your phone’s GPS data,” add Syride.

The GPS V4 meanwhile is a stand-alone instrument featuring a customisable LCD display for instant data clarity and integrated GPS for reliable track recording. It weighs just under 100g. Both devices offer seamless connectivity to the Syride app and third-party apps like XCTrack and Flyskyhy via Bluetooth. The Syride app also allows live tracking and uploading to Syride’s logbook.

GPS v4 and Alti v4

The Solar is a small solar powered vario that is marketed as “the perfect companion for your smartphone”, turning it into a “true flight instrument by adding an ultra-precise and responsive variometer while keeping the rich display and features of third-party apps”.

Thanks to its integrated solar panel, the Solar continuously recharges whenever exposed to light, both in flight and on the ground. Energy is stored in its internal battery, providing extended autonomy.

syride.com

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