Skybean launch SØ simple vario

The new SØ is a tough, no-frills instrument from the Slovakian brand Skybean aimed at pilots who want a simple, easy-to-read and robust device to help them in the air.

The 4.2” LCD screen (64 x 85mm) is antiglare, readable in daylight and displays key metrics like thermal assistant, glide ratio and AI powered wind direction. At its core is an instant vario (accelerometer and gyro based), adjustable baro altimeter and GPS powered speed and heading.

Flights can be downloaded as IGC files for easy uploading and sharing. It also has multiple screens, switching automatically when a thermal is detected. Both portrait and landscape modes are supported. It does not support Fanet / Flarm.

The SØ comes in a hardshell case and is available in several colour combinations. Custom colours are also possible. RRP is €321.

skybean.eu