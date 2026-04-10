Skybean SÖ
Gear NewsNews

Skybean launch SØ simple vario

The SØ instrument provides key easy-to-read metrics

10 April, 2026, by Cross Country

The new SØ is a tough, no-frills instrument from the Slovakian brand Skybean aimed at pilots who want a simple, easy-to-read and robust device to help them in the air.

The 4.2” LCD screen (64 x 85mm) is antiglare, readable in daylight and displays key metrics like thermal assistant, glide ratio and AI powered wind direction. At its core is an instant vario (accelerometer and gyro based), adjustable baro altimeter and GPS powered speed and heading.

Flights can be downloaded as IGC files for easy uploading and sharing. It also has multiple screens, switching automatically when a thermal is detected. Both portrait and landscape modes are supported. It does not support Fanet / Flarm.

The SØ comes in a hardshell case and is available in several colour combinations. Custom colours are also possible. RRP is €321.

skybean.eu

You may also like

Syride instruments

Syride release three new instruments

French instrument manufacturer Syride have announced three new products in their lineup – the Alti V4, the GPS v4 and Solar
Read More
Flymaster Team

Flymaster unveil GPS LS2

Flymaster have officially released their latest product, the GPS LS2. The navigation instruments specialist first unveiled it at Coupe Icare.
Read More
Garmin fenix 8 Pro with inReach technology

InReach-enabled Garmin Fenix Pro

Garmin have launched the Fenix 8 Pro which they claim is “the first GPS smartwatch to feature inReach technology". Is it any good for us?
Read More

Premium Articles

Paragliding wave. The smooth cloud indicates the top of the rising air in the wave. Unlike a cumulus which forms and dissipates quickly from convection, wave clouds can “stand” in the same place for a long time. Clouds form on the crests of the waves due to cooling and dissipate in the troughs due to warming. Photo: Adi Geisegger

Winter Wave: High altitude, high mountain flying

Adi Geisegger experienced the flight of his life on a winter’s day in the Alps, when he connected with wave – “Spectacular”
Read More
Exploring Qatar by parakite. Photo: Adi Geisegger

Parakiting: Where the sand meets the sea

Photographer Adi Geisegger discovers the dunes of Qatar are the perfect mid-winter destination for parakiting adventures.
Read More
Tom de Dorlodot above the Pyramids of Giza at night. Photo: Marc Marco

Flight of the Pharaohs

Tom de Dorlodot and Horacio Llorens reunite for a night flight over the Pyramids of Giza and Valley of the Kings in Egypt
Read More