Gin Yeti Tandem 3, sub-5kg tandem

Tuesday 23 July, 2019

Gin’s new Yeti Tandem 3 is a sub-5kg tandem paraglider with EN-A certification, designed for cross-country tandem flying. 

Gin say they aimed to make the wing feel as close to a solo as they could – when you fly it, and when you carry it! They made sure it flies well at lower wing loadings, for pilots who like to share flying adventures with their children.

Gin say the wing inflates smoothly and is stable with excellent pitch-damping, and it performs really well throughout its speed range, having excellent glide performance.

The improved second-generation EPT (Equalised Pressure Technology) profile makes take-off easier than ever before. Inflation is effortless and the wing stops above your head without shooting. Getting airborne is super fast, no need to run a lot.

Gin say they reduced the length of the risers, so the pilot’s hands are closer to the brake handles and their arms get less tired.

The Yeti Tandem 3 is made from Porcher Skytex 27g/m² and is available in one size, 37m² which weighs 4.8kg. It is certified EN-A for 90kg to 190kg all up and delivered as standard with lightweight dyneema risers and spreaders, but can be ordered with 20mm webbing risers if preferred.

Gin Yeti Tandem 3 specs

gingliders.com

