Gin Verso 3 reversible harness

Gin have updated their lightweight reversible paraglider harness, releasing the new “travel all-in-one” Verso 3.

It’s a fully-featured paraglider harness for cross-country flying, whittled down into a lightweight package. The open-leg harness has a self-inflating airbag, underseat reserve and even an anti-G pocket, but still weighs less than 4kg in the middle size.

Gin say this third iteration is both lighter (by 600g) and more durable than the Verso 2, and there are lots of other improvements too, including:

It’s more stable, thanks to new webbing geometry

Improved airbag pre-inflation system – 70% inflated before launch

Double skin, so the exposed outer when in rucksack mode is not the airbag

Better reserve flap system

Narrower profile means lower drag

Airbag intake has been moved from sides to under the seat for greater durability

gingliders.com