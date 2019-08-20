Search
 
Gin Verso 3 reversible harness

Tuesday 20 August, 2019

Gin have updated their lightweight reversible paraglider harness, releasing the new “travel all-in-one” Verso 3.

It’s a fully-featured paraglider harness for cross-country flying, whittled down into a lightweight package. The open-leg harness has a self-inflating airbag, underseat reserve and even an anti-G pocket, but still weighs less than 4kg in the middle size.

Gin say this third iteration is both lighter (by 600g) and more durable than the Verso 2, and there are lots of other improvements too, including:

Gin Verso 3 specs

gingliders.com

