Gin release Verso 4

Gin have released the fourth version of their popular Verso reversible harness to meet the needs of everyday pilots whether they’re boating about in thermic air or on a hike-and-fly mission.

Like its predecessor, the Verso 4 is a reversible seatplate airbag harness. Innovative new materials have been substituted to reduce weight (3kg in size M) while the rucksack has been redesigned as a roll-top and is also now detachable for added flexibility.

Gin Verso 4 Rucksack

Other refinements include an improved airbag with better shock absorption and pre-inflation take-off and a simpler and more intuitive clip-in process with fewer connection points.

A new ABS (anti roll) system refines the way the harness handles, weightshifts and behaves in turbulent air. “It improves the precision of your inputs in turns, while enhancing passive safety in rough air,” say Gin. “The geometry balances stability, giving pilots an increased roll stability and more precise control due the smooth behaviour transferred by the wing.”

Gin Verso 4 specs

The Gin Verso 4 is available in five sizes.

