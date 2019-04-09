Search
 
Gin release Gingo Airlite 4 harness

Tuesday 9 April, 2019

Gin have announced the release of their Gingo Airlite 4, a lightweight airbag harness for beginners and leisure pilots.

Gin’s Michael Sigel says it is comfortable and light, with good protection from an airbag which now benefits from an improved pre-inflation system. It also has an underseat reserve and a drogue-chute pocket.

The Airlite 4 weighs under 3kg in the middle size, and Gin say it is more stable in all axes than the previous version and gives the pilot more precise glider control. They say it is also easier to get into after launch.

A thinner profile makes the harness more aerodynamic than its predecessor without affecting the efficacy of the airbag, and also makes it easier to pack. It comes with a lightweight Gin Triplex seat board, (Triplex is a lightweight composite material. Gin say it’s 50% lighter than wood, but more durable), a speed bar and karabiners.

The Airlite 4 is available in black/red, as pictured, in six sizes.

Gin Gingo Airlite 4 specsgingliders.com

