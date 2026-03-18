Supair unveil Delight 5 to “fully enjoy your flight”

The fifth generation of Supair’s everyday cross-country pod harness has been unveiled, and it’s 300g lighter than the previous version. The Delight 5 is aimed at pilots seeking the lightest performance pod harness that still retains enough comfort and durability to cope with the rigours of long hours flying cross country.

Originally conceived as a competition hike-and-fly harness, later versions of the Delight added comfort and features. For the Delight 5, the design team prioritised weight saving once again. They say they have succeeded in losing about 10% of its weight “without compromising ergonomics or durability”. The smallest size weighs 3.23kg. (The equivalent size Supair Strike 3 by contrast weighs 2.02kg.)

They add: “Comfort is ensured by an enveloping cocoon, and leg straps provide precise support, ideal for long hours of flight.” Additional features include a new cockpit and magnetic-zip pod closure, similar to the systems seen on sub-style harnesses, as well as an updated reserve pocket.

The Delight series is designed to prioritise stability, say Supair. “The carbon seat plate provides a stable base and firm support, allowing the pilot to stay focused on their line without being distracted by unwanted movements.”

For protection the Delight 5 uses Plastazote, a closed cell foam which extends from the neck to the lower thighs. It also uses a new generation of their “foldable bumpair”, an underseat foam that gives a better performance, they say.

“The Delight 5 is all about balance – the kind that allows you to fly for hours without tiring, providing reassurance in challenging conditions and supporting pilots on their cross-country flights,” say Supair. “It’s a harness designed for one simple thing – to help you enjoy your flight to the full.”

It is available in four sizes.

supair.com