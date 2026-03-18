Supair Delight 5
Gear NewsNews

Supair unveil Delight 5 to “fully enjoy your flight”

Designers focused on shaving weight while retaining comfort for long flights

18 March, 2026, by Cross Country

The fifth generation of Supair’s everyday cross-country pod harness has been unveiled, and it’s 300g lighter than the previous version. The Delight 5 is aimed at pilots seeking the lightest performance pod harness that still retains enough comfort and durability to cope with the rigours of long hours flying cross country.

Originally conceived as a competition hike-and-fly harness, later versions of the Delight added comfort and features. For the Delight 5, the design team prioritised weight saving once again. They say they have succeeded in losing about 10% of its weight “without compromising ergonomics or durability”. The smallest size weighs 3.23kg. (The equivalent size Supair Strike 3 by contrast weighs 2.02kg.)

Supair Delight 5

They add: “Comfort is ensured by an enveloping cocoon, and leg straps provide precise support, ideal for long hours of flight.” Additional features include a new cockpit and magnetic-zip pod closure, similar to the systems seen on sub-style harnesses, as well as an updated reserve pocket.

The Delight series is designed to prioritise stability, say Supair. “The carbon seat plate provides a stable base and firm support, allowing the pilot to stay focused on their line without being distracted by unwanted movements.”

Supair Delight 5

For protection the Delight 5 uses Plastazote, a closed cell foam which extends from the neck to the lower thighs. It also uses a new generation of their “foldable bumpair”, an underseat foam that gives a better performance, they say.

“The Delight 5 is all about balance – the kind that allows you to fly for hours without tiring, providing reassurance in challenging conditions and supporting pilots on their cross-country flights,” say Supair. “It’s a harness designed for one simple thing – to help you enjoy your flight to the full.”

It is available in four sizes.

supair.com

You may also like

Supair Strike 3

‘The perfect balance’ – Supair’s Strike 3 released

Annecy-based Supair have released the third iteration of the lightweight Strike harness, promising that it "does it all".
Read More
BogdanFly X Zeppelin

BogdanFly release the ultralight X-Zeppelin

BogdanFly have launched two harnesses – the second iteration of the Zeppelin as well as the X Zeppelin, an ultralight
Read More
Neo Race Up in flight

Neo release Race Up performance harness

Neo have unveiled details of the new Race Up, an ultralight paraglider harness built for performance flying
Read More

Premium Articles

Paragliding in northern Italy

Head in the Clouds: The Italian Job

"I just need to commit, keep up and learn". Australian resident Allen Weynberg goes flying in northern Italy
Read More
Why cyclones are getting wetter

Why cyclones are getting wetter

The final week of November 2025 was devastating for several South Asian countries as Cyclones Ditwah and Senyar unleashed days of rain.
Read More
Point and shoot

“GoPro: start recording!”

Marcus King takes a look at the options for capturing great content from the air
Read More