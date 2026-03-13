Supair Strike 3
Gear NewsNews

‘The perfect balance’ – Supair’s Strike 3 released

Versatile harness that “does it all” says French manufacturer

13 March, 2026, by Cross Country

Annecy-based Supair have released the third iteration of the lightweight Strike harness promising that with the Strike 3, pilots no longer have to make hard choices between weight, comfort and performance. “It does it all,” they say.

Supair say it’s, “lightweight for climbing, stable for acceleration, comfortable and durable and precise … It is one piece of equipment for all terrain and all your desires.” The harness is aimed at seasoned pilots, whether they’re into hike-and-fly or cross country. “It offers the perfect balance between the lightness of the hike and in flight, the comfort essential for long hours in the air.”

Supair Strike 3 harness

At 2.15kg for size M it is lighter than its predecessor. It is also more aerodynamic. “This new generation retains stable and reassuring handling, designed to inspire immediate confidence, even in dynamic conditions. The overall balance has been refined to offer steering , consistent and predictable steering,” say Supair.

The harness uses inflatable protection, with the inflation valve accessible during flight. The harness is EN/LTF rated – we have asked Supair to confirm the G-rating for the protector. The harness also features a removable back comfort plate, Edelrid carabiners, anti-forget closure system and various pockets.

Supair Strike 3 harness

A cross-brace system inspired by the Alp, Supair’s performance pod, has been adopted to improve stability and flight behaviour. In contrast to the previous version the rescue container is now positioned on the back to achieve a better balance. The cockpit has also been optimised with a new instrument panel with more accessories.

The Supair Strike 3 is available in three sizes. RRP in Europe is €1,990.

supair.com

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