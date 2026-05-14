Niviuk Rocket R
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Niviuk Rocket R ready to launch

Nitinol has been used to maintain internal pressure and the rigidity of the harness

14 May, 2026, by Cross Country

Niviuk have unveiled details of their high peformance submarine style harness aimed at competition pilots seeking maximum efficiency and aerodynamics.

“The shape of the Rocket R has not only been optimised for aerodynamics and stability, but its design also minimises seams and deformations, creating a perfectly smooth, taut, crease-free surface,” say Niviuk. Nitinol has been used to maintain internal pressure and the rigidity of the harness, ensuring it “maintains a uniform and stable shape even in thermals and turbulence”.

Back protection is in the form of a “thick multi-density foam” which has an impact score of 41.59g in tests. The Rocket R has a magnetic closure, making getting in and out as easy as a conventional harness, say Niviuk “while ensuring airtightness”.

The elastic leg adjustments support the nose of the pod, making the takeoff run more comfortable. The Rocket R also features the possibility to adjust the nose of the pod depending on how long your legs are.

Niviuk Rocket R

“The flexible Nitinol structure naturally regulates the distance between the footplate and the tip of the pod, ensuring constant, ergonomic contact for different pilot sizes,” they say. “Additionally, an extra foot pad can be mounted on the foot plate, ensuring an optimal position even for pilots with shorter legs.”

The sleeves offer maximum freedom of movement without deforming the pod, thus minimising drag throughout all phases of flight. Other features include a double safety closure system, a 7l cockpit with an anti-reflective shield and ballast pockets.

The Niviuk Rocket R is available in three sizes.

niviuk.com

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