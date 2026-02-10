Gin launch Bolero 8 EN-A

Gin have released details of their EN-A school wing, the Bolero 8. The new iteration of the popular wing is “next-generation” and “redesigned from profile to internal architecture to make every step of learning comfortable and intuitive,” say Gin.

They add: “It brings remarkable homogeneity and pitch stability, while delivering the kind of climb performance that helps new pilots progress quickly from first descents to long-duration flights beyond their comfort zone.”

With an aspect ratio of 4.8 and a weight of 4.3kg (size S) the Bolero 8 is designed to be “forgiving, predictable – a teaching wing that accelerates confidence.”

Although conceived as a school glider, Gin say the Bolero 8 “offers surprising aerodynamic efficiency”. It features a long brake range, with a clear notice when the stall point is near – ideal for beginners – but it has the glide and climb performance to support longer flights and those first excursions outside the training site.

Gin say their signature “equalised pressure technology” (EPT) and updated rods keep the leading edge and the nose shaped consistently at any angle of attack. “That means clean, predictable inflations and a canopy that comfortably sits overhead while the pilot runs – no surging forward – and with predictable movements.”

All this helps to ensure reliable launches, say Gin. Their conclusion? “Ideal for learning, and still useful as you progress.” The redesigned profile and refined internal architecture also help to improve pitch and roll damping as well as improving resistance to collapses, giving students the stability they need in active air.

Gin Bolero 8 is available in five sizes from 50kg to 130kg and four colour options. Custom configurations are also possible.

