‘More than a student glider’ – Nova launch new EN-A

Nova have launched an EN-A positioned between their school wing and their more performance-oriented EN-A Aonic. They describe the Nivo as a “new EN-A training and entry-level paraglider” that is designed to “accompany pilots from their first ground handling sessions through training and on to their first independent thermal flights”.

Nova say it’s ideal for pilots’ first independent flights. “Its forgiving flight behaviour supports students during typical piloting and judgment errors and facilitates safe learning progress,” they say. “At the same time, the Nivo conveys a balanced, harmonious flying experience right from the start, inspiring confidence.”

Nova Nivo EN-A

The Nivo is not only designed for training but can also be used beyond it. “For pilots looking for their own glider after completing training, it offers the right combination of safety and development potential,” they say.

Nova describe its character as “predictable, efficient, and pleasant to fly”. With new pilots in mind, durability is built-in with the most robust materials used to ensure it copes with everything from wet grass, dusty landings, rough ground-handling to SIV. It weighs 4.45kg in the size S (70kg-90kg). Aspect ratio is 4.87.

Nova also say it’s “freestyle capable” and an ideal wing for first acro manoeuvres such as full stalls, SATs and helicopters. “Its forgiving behaviour and clear feedback support safe learning, both during training and in further progression – fun is guaranteed,” they say.

Nova Nivo EN-A

The number of cells (40) is deliberately kept in the mid-range for the EN-A category, ensuring an optimal balance of high passive safety, solid performance and easy handling. “Our goal was to develop a glider that gives flight instructors complete peace of mind while offering pilots a flying experience that goes far beyond that of a typical student glider. The result is a wing that feels like a real glider from the very first flights,” they say.

“The Nivo is more than a student glider – it is a well-rounded, long-lasting wing that combines safety, performance, and durability – simply better than conventional school gliders and ready to grow with the pilot.”

It’s available in seven colour combinations and six sizes from 54kg to 130kg.

