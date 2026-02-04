Eazy does it – AirDesign Eazy 4 released

AirDesign Eazy 4
AirDesign have released a “completely reimagined” version of their EN-A school wing. The Eazy 4 is even more forgiving than before, packing “more lift and less weight”. It is aimed at pilots beginning their flying journey who need a faithful partner as they build up their hours.

“We put a lot of work into the inflation behavior,” say designers Stephan Stiegler and Hugo Chaboud. “A lighter construction combined with several design tricks ensures the wing comes up smoothly and predictably, without any tendency to overshoot.

AirDesign Eazy 4

“Once airborne, the winglets and the refined arc geometry actively stabilise the wing in roll. At the same time, we also extended the brake travel to make the glider more forgiving and help beginners stay safely away from the stall point.”

The Eazy 4 has 34 cells, a flat aspect ratio of 4.8 and weighs 4.36kg in size XS (60-78kg), approximately 400g lighter than its predecessor. Other features include Nitinol rods for durability and to help keep the profile stable during launch, winglets on the top of the canopy to stabilise roll and shorter lines for better control. Those lines are also colour-coded while the split-As also feature a clear visual “ears” marker.

AirDesign Eazy 4

“The Eazy 4 compensates for beginner mistakes while still responding to what is happening in the air. This direct feedback builds confidence and a better understanding of the wing’s behaviour, allowing safety and learning progress to go hand in hand,” say the designers.

“Beyond the school setting, the Eazy 4 also proves itself as a safe, intuitive companion that opens the door to real flying and inspires pilots to go further.”

AirDesign Eazy 4

The Eazy 4 is available in six sizes for weight ranges from 50kg to 145kg.

