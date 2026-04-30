Swing Mito 3
Gear NewsNews

Swing unveil Mito 3

The wing is aimed at both the school environment and progressing pilots

30 April, 2026, by Cross Country

German manufacturer Swing have launched two new versions of their Mito 3 entry-level wing for stress-free flying. The Mito 3 RS is their fully robust version, built to take those early groundhandling mistakes while the D-Lite is almost a kilo lighter, making it more friendly for hike-and-fly adventures. The wings are aimed at both schools and newly qualified pilots looking to make their first flights.

“The MITO 3 RS / D-LITE flies calmly, forgives mistakes and remains highly predictable – exactly what you need on your first flights to build confidence quickly,” say Swing.

Swing Mito 3

But they add that it’s more than a school wing. “Stress-free and safe flying and strong climbing performance make the MITO 3 RS / D-LITE the ideal paraglider for your first cross-country flights. At the same time, it is light enough for spontaneous hike-and-fly tours.”

Features include colour-coded lines for easy recognition. The upper and lower surfaces are made from Techtex 15D. Swing say it’s light enough for hike-and-fly but robust enough for everyday use. It has an aspect ratio of 4.85.

Swing Mito 3

The D-Lite weighs 3.8kg (S) and is available in five sizes from 60kg to 125kg.

swing.de

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