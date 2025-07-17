Zoom launch XB LT

Austrian manufacturer Zoom have launched the XB LT, a lightweight intermediate wing aimed at the progressing pilot looking to make their first cross country flights or ambitious hike-and-fly missions.

The EN-B, which weighs 2.85 in the size 75 was developed by former Skywalk designer Alex Höllwarth, who focused on passive safety and a well-balanced behaviour in “extreme flight scenarios”. “As a result the XB LT ranks at the safer end of the EN-B class,” say Zoom.

“Its optimized launch characteristics support confident takeoffs even in demanding terrain. In the air, the wing’s forgiving handling remains stable even in turbulent conditions,” they say.

Another safety highlight say Zoom is the wing’s clearly defined brake pressure as the pilot approaches slow flight or the stall point making top-landings and precision approaches in tight or technical landings both safe and manageable.

The wing is designed for pilots seeking mountain adventures without compromise on either performance or passive safety and thermal efficiency. “Its well balanced handling and performance make it a strong candidate for aspiring XC pilots.”

Zoom paragliders, a subsidiary of Phi, a brand of Hanesh Papesh, was set up by Alex Höllwarth a former Nova test pilot and Skywalk designer from 2011 to 2022 who was responsible for wings such as the Mescal, Tequila as well as Xalps 2 to 5.

In the promotional online text Zoom state: “Thanks to its lightweight construction, launching the XB LT is nearly effortless. Its optimised leading edge ensures rapid and dependable inflation even in technical takeoff zones. The wing stabilises easily overhead, and its low lift-off speed adds to the ease of launch.

“In the air, the XB LT impresses with its characteristically direct and intuitive handling, providing excellent feedback from the canopy. This responsiveness allows pilots to centre and climb efficiently in thermals. Even in turbulent air, the XB LT maintains a high degree of canopy stability, giving the pilot confidence and freedom for tactical decisions.

“When accelerated, the wing remains remarkably calm. The BC control system allows for efficient and confident flying in active air. All descent techniques such as big ears, B-stall etc are simple and effective to execute. All in all, the XB LT is a highly capable glider for thermaling, XC flying, and extended hike-and-fly missions.”

The XB LT is available in six sizes from 55kg to 135kg.

zoom-paragliders.com