AirDesign Vivo 3
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AirDesign launch EN-B Vivo 3

First 2.5 liner in the mid EN-B range

20 April, 2026, by Cross Country

AirDesign have launched a mid EN-B 2.5 liner for pilots looking for a wing to take them far, but still offers high levels of passive safety. The Vivo 3 is a complete redesign of the previous Vivo and comes with the simple promise – “to turn every flight into a session of pure pleasure”.

AirDesign say it’s “playful and more agile” than its predecessor and a logical choice for a progressing pilot “whether you are moving up from an EN-A or an entry-level EN-B”. “The Vivo 3 has been designed to let you discover the full potential of the EN-B category, without compromising on your safety,” they say. Observers believe it could be the first 2.5 liner in the mid EN-B range.

AirDesign Vivo 3

Designers Stephan Stiegler and Hugo Chaboud add: “Our goal was to design true EN-B wings that really belong in their categories. The challenge was to improve handling precision and performance while maintaining the same aspect ratio and playful behaviour. Between accessibility and maneuverability, I think we finally found the right recipe.”

AirDesign say the Vivo 3 draws directly from the DNA of its “big sisters”. “This results in a 2.5-liner architecture that offers generous support at the wingtips and an exhilarating bite in thermals.”

AirDesign Vivo 3 risers

The risers, like others in the the EN-B+ category, feature rear-riser steering bars. Their purpose is to transform accelerated flight into a playground rather than a source of discomfort, say AirDesign.

Other features include a newly designed internal structure and profile to offer increased coherence across the entire wing. The brake travel has also been extended, widening the passive safety window and helping with top-landing.

AirDesign Vivo 3

The Vivo 3 is available in six sizes from 50kg to 135kg.

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