Nova Nexo EN-B
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Nova launch low EN-B Nexo

Ideal first wing designed to last years

9 June, 2026, by Cross Country

Nova unveiled the Nexo at the Kössen Super Paragliding Testival – a low EN-B with a wide range appeal, whether XC capability with high passive safety, durability or as a true all-rounder. They say it can also be used as a school wing (in countries where EN-Bs are permitted in schools).

“The Nexo is made for everyone who simply loves flying,” say Nova. “Compact in feel, precise in handling and surprisingly capable, it combines passive safety with real XC potential and intuitive flight behaviour.” They say it’s hugely versatile and can be used for “long cross-country days to freestyle”. The idea behind Nexo was to create a wing for pilots who just want to go flying, enjoy the experience and feel comfortable throughout.

Nova Nexo EN-B
The Nova Nexo is a low EN-B designed for new pilots and even schools

“During held collapse simulations, the wing shows very little tendency to rotate toward the collapsed side,” say Nova. “Even in real collapses in turbulent conditions, reactions remain controlled and easy to understand.” They add that other user-friendly features include easy launch characteristics and its behaviour in accelerated flight. “Accelerated collapses differ only minimally from unaccelerated ones,” they say.

“The wing enters thermals cleanly and centres intuitively. In turns, it stays calm and flat. Handling feels direct and controlled,” say Nova. The Nexo is built with durability in mind, not lightness. (It weighs 4.5kg in size S.) It will therefore appeal to pilots who want a glider to last years, as well as be used for groundhandling. Porcher materials are used at the leading edge. In the centre section, updated coated Dominico 30D fabric is used.

Nova Nexo


The risers are colour coded and “intentionally simple’. It is available in six sizes and three colour combinations.

nova.eu

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