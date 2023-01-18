Woody Valley have released a new lightweight hike-and-fly paragliding harness, the Transalp 2. It weighs under a kilo and has lots of safety features.

There is a Recco reflector in the shoulder to aid with search and rescue if ever it’s needed. It also has an optional inflatable back protector, which Woody Valley say uses technologies from the GTO Light 2. It can be inflated with its mouthpiece, or with an inflating bag. An optional front-mount rescue container is also available for it.

The two-step speedbar is supplied with the harness, and has an elastic foot keeper. There is also a large back storage pocket. The harness is delivered with a lightweight 12l storage rucksack that can be used as a daypack.

The Transalp 2 is available in four sizes, all of which weigh less than a kilo (the S is 884g).

woodyvalley.eu