Woody Valley Wani Light 3
Woody Valley release new Wani Light 3

This reversible open harness weighs 3kg in M

30 July, 2025

Woody Valley have updated their Wani Light open harness. The Wani Light 3 is an evolution of its predecessor with enhancements brought about from pilot feedback.

Top of the list of improvements is “38% better” self-inflating impact protection, with a very good impact rating of just 16.45g.

The harness is reversible and aimed at new pilots, hike-and-fly and anyone looking for an open harness with good impact protection.

The harness is available now in four sizes in two colour combinations. Size M weighs 3kg.

Features include the self-inflating back protection, updated geometry for better stability, a new reserve handle, spacious back pocket, dedicated Camelback pocket and side pockets.

More at Woody Valley

