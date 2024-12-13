Woody Valley Naos harness, available in two colours
Gear News

Woody Valley launch safety-oriented Naos

13 December, 2024

Italian harness manufacturer Woody Valley has launched the Naos, an open harness “conceived, designed and made with safety first”.

The Naos is aimed at pilots who are looking for a classic harness that delivers maximum security. The Naos is equipped with a back protection system located under the seat, with an option for either foam or inflatable.

In addition there are two foam supports to enhance comfort and further protect the pilot’s back and legs. The Naos also features an innovative shield system made from high-density foam, specifically designed to absorb impacts and provide extra protection for the pilot, situated at the back and sides.

An “anti-forget” T-lock leg strap system ensures pilots clip-in correctly. The harness features a rear pocket for a water bladder and two side pockets.

Woody Valley Naos
Woody Valley Naos

The Naos comes in two colours and is available in four sizes.

woodyvalley.com

