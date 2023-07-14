Simple and user-friendly, Woody Valley's Denali comes in three sizes and weighs from 286g to 316g
Woody Valley Denali super-light harness
Friday 14 July, 2023
Woody Valley have released a super-light harness called the Denali, for hike-and-fly, climb-and-fly and mountain adventures.
It is available in three sizes and weighs just 286g in the smallest. It has adjustable shoulder straps and comes with its own storage bag (the ‘Denali envelope’).
The harness has padded split legs and no seat plate, and there is a system to ensure the karabiners remain in the correct position.
A 24g speedbar and a front-mount reserve container are available as optional extras.
woodyvalley.com
