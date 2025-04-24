Urubu Mk2 reaches for the clouds

After six years, the Little Cloud Urubu has got an update. Meet the Mk2, a precise, sharp and playful three-liner aimed at the EN-C pilot who’s into cross country and hike-and-fly.

New features include a new aerofoil with “very high stability even when accelerated”, a new skin tension optimised for better efficiency and more resistant to collapses. The nylon rods have also been optimised, with different lengths on the canopy.

“The glider is superbly balanced, reacting instantly to the pilot,” say Little Cloud. They also say it features an “easy take off even in strong wind”, it’s “easier and more relaxed to fly in active air” and has “improved efficiency in mushy air”.

“Comfort in turbulence is pretty high, but as always, we kept a talky glider to allow the pilot to fully understand the air they’re flying in. A very important safety feature,” they say.

The Urubu Mk2 comes six years after the first version came out. “Renewing such a nice glider wasn’t an easy task,” say Little Cloud. “The challenge was high – how to propose an improved performance and keep the proven qualities of the original Urubu? The uncountable testing hours made sure the Mk2 matches our expectations and the result is an absolutely joy.”

The glider is a 57 cell construction and the aspect ratio remains unchanged at 6.15. “The glider will only surprise you with its ease of use and its top-notch flying behaviour, giving you the opportunity to safely enjoy new flying experiences and adventures,” say Little Cloud.

It is available in five sizes from from 20.5 to 26.5.

littlecloud.fr