UP's new Summit X is a performance EN-B; a 2/3-liner with a high top speed
Gear News

UP release the Summit X, 2/3-liner EN-B

Tuesday 17 January, 2023

UP’s Summit X is a performance EN-B with a high top speed. The X signifies it is a crossover, a 2/3-liner hybrid, and it’s aimed at pilots who are comfortable on an agile wing and have mastered active flying. 

The Summit X was released at the end of 2022, following hot on the heels of the Trango X. UP say it’s an example of where technologies from the higher wing classes have made their way into the lower categories. The 2-3 line layout and new collapse-resistant, pitch stable aerofoil are similar to the Trango X’s and mean improved glide efficiency.

The advantages of having three line levels in the centre and two at the tips are:

It is available in four sizes, and made from the durable Porcher Skytex Universal 38 cloth.

UP Summit X specs

up-paragliders.com

