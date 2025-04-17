Life’s a BGD Breeze – new high-EN B

BGD have unveiled a high-performing EN-B 2.5 liner. The Breeze features a high arc, short lines and winglets and is aimed at progressing pilots with an eye on performance, safety and weight.

“It’s a joy to fly,” say BGD. “It offers fun, dynamic handling with great feedback and super climb ability in thermals. It is the perfect partner for vol-biv – light to carry with the performance to fly far, yet safe and easy to fly.”

Characteristics include easy launching, “super safe stall behaviour” to help with top-landing in the mountains and both “excellent pitch stability” and “low surge tendency” for when it gets rough. Like all their wings, BGD says the Breeze has a stable, solid centre with progressively softer tips to warn the pilot of impending deflations and turbulent air.

“The Breeze will make you feel good in the air, and ready to tackle your most ambitious objectives. It’s a natural step up from a low B ,” they say. “You’ll notice the performance gains, but won’t be overwhelmed with extra workload.”

As a 2.5 liner, line drag is significantly reduced while two-liner style pitch control is possible on the rear risers. BGD is 25% lighter than BGD’s Base 3 and weighs 3.3kg in the XS (3.9kg for the ML).

The BGD Breeze is available in four sizes from 55kg to 108kg.

