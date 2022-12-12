UP Mana²: EN-A mountain wing

UP’s new “light and easy” Mana² is “a versatile wing with plenty of fun-factor” for beginners that love the mountains, and hike-and-fly enthusiasts.

UP say it has intuitive launch behaviour and an easy nature. It’s available in four sizes from 21m² to 27m², certified EN A. The specs tables show “recommended-for-training” weight ranges for each size, though they are certified EN A for wider weight ranges than this. The 21m² is also certified EN B at higher wing loadings.

UP say they have improved glide performance and durability compared with the original Mana. It is made from 32g Porcher Skytex and 27g Skytex Classic II cloths. The latter has multiple coatings, and UP say it is “up to three times more durable” than other 27g fabrics.

The Mana² is available with light or standard risers. The glider weights in the table below are with the lightweight risers – add 150g-160g for standard risers.



