fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Gear News

UP Mana²: EN-A mountain wing

Monday 12 December, 2022

UP’s new “light and easy” Mana² is “a versatile wing with plenty of fun-factor” for beginners that love the mountains, and hike-and-fly enthusiasts. 

UP say it has intuitive launch behaviour and an easy nature. It’s available in four sizes from 21m² to 27m², certified EN A. The specs tables show “recommended-for-training” weight ranges for each size, though they are certified EN A for wider weight ranges than this. The 21m² is also certified EN B at higher wing loadings.

UP say they have improved glide performance and durability compared with the original Mana. It is made from 32g Porcher Skytex and 27g Skytex Classic II cloths. The latter has multiple coatings, and UP say it is “up to three times more durable” than other 27g fabrics.

The Mana² is available with light or standard risers. The glider weights in the table below are with the lightweight risers – add 150g-160g for standard risers.

UP Mana2 specs
up-paragliders.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.33
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£5.00
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.83
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK